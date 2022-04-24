Search

24 Apr 2022

Weather in Limerick: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

IT LOOKS set to be another predominantly dry day today with lengthy spells of spring sunshine and just the chance of a few stray showers. Top temperatures generally ranging 14 to 17 degrees.

Staying largely dry overnight with long clear spells and just patchy cloud. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees overnight with mostly light east to northeast breezes.

Monday: It is expected to be another mainly dry day on Monday with sunny spells and variable cloud. There is just the small chance of a few light showers breaking out. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, coolest along eastern coasts with light to moderate east to northeast winds. A cold night on Monday night with mostly clear skies and light easterly breezes. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees generally but a little less cold at the coast.

Financial firm bid to lease Limerick council spot

On Tuesday, another largely dry and bright day is forecast with sunny spells. However, a few showers are expected to break out during the day. Maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in a light or moderate easterly breeze. Any showers will die out on Tuesday evening to leave it dry overnight with long clear spells. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees in light east or variable breezes.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Louth Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media