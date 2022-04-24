Singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid to play intimate Limerick gig

Singer-songwriter Sarah McQuaid will perform in Limerick during her six-week tour of Ireland and UK.
Born in Madrid (to a Spanish father and an American mother), raised in Chicago and holding dual Irish and American citizenship, Sarah McQuaid has made England her permanent residence since 2007. To promote her sixth solo album The St Buryan Sessions, the singer will play The Record Room on Thursday, April 21. St Buryan Sessions was recorded and filmed live in the beautiful medieval church of St Buryan, not far from Sarah’s home in rural West Cornwall.
Sarah has been described as having shades of Joni Mitchell in a jam with Karen Carpenter and Lana Del Rey.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.