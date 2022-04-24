Search

24 Apr 2022

Tony Noonan reflects on 20 years of lighting up faces with his Limerick Winter Wonderland

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

24 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TONY Noonan started his Christmas lights display in 2001 to bring joy to his daughter Siobhan who has special needs.

Every year since, his daughter has looked forward to December and their garden in Templeglantine being transformed into a Winter Wonderland. And so too do countless others as it has become a fixture on the festive calendar.

Tony says he started off with two or three santys, a few snowmen and a small crib.

“It was very limited to be honest with you but we built it up and grew it over the years. I never thought it would take off like this. I don’t do American style with all the lights. I do it nice and tasty so people can enjoy it. 

“It is down to the support we have got from the public and businesses. It is not about Tony Noonan. I put no money into the bucket. I can’t take praise for this – it is the public that deserve praise. It is beyond my wildest dreams – I never thought it would be like this,” said Tony, who has handed over a cheque for €28,600 divided between five charities – Milford Care Centre, Blood Bikes Mid-West, Limerick Suicide Watch, Parkinsons Limerick and Recovery Haven, Tralee.

The amount raised in 2021 was the largest to date. But there is no pressure on anybody to put in money to the donation buckets.

“Some people coming have no money and they are more than welcome. If they don’t have it this year they will have it next year. It is a fine spacious garden where people can walk around and enjoy it. We have special insurance for the seven week period of the event. We want to give the adults and children enjoyment and put a smile on their faces,” said Tony, who is married to Hannah.

The broadest smile on his face over the 20 years was when the Liam MacCarthy Cup was brought by Nickie Quaid and Seamus Flanagan in 2018.

“I had tears in my eyes. To see the Liam MacCarty back in Limerick after 45 years,” said Tony wistfully.

Over the years tens upon tens of thousands has been donated to charities.

“There are so many charities we switch them around every year. I feel bad that we can’t bring more on board. We were charity partners this year with the Longcourt House Hotel in Newcastle West. They presented me with a generous donation of €1,000,” said Tony.

It may only be April but he already is thinking about this December.

“Christmas is like a drug to me. I have big plans for this year already,” smiled Tony.

News

