Limerick students aim to break the habits of Covid in Sister Act

MANY Broadway stars will say that they started out on their local stage, basking in the limelight for the first time at their own school musical.

Judging by the acting talent in Scoil Pol, Kilfinane, there are certainly some stars in the making, says Edel Hayes, music teacher and musical director.

Sister Act: Breaking the Habit is Scoil Pol’s fifth production and will run for four nights from Thursday April 28 to Sunday May 1. Curtain up at 8pm every night in the school hall.

Ms Hayes says the cast of transition year students began work way back in September with rehearsals beginning in November for the chorus, dancers and lead actors.

“The high levels of dedication and commitment are evidenced by the attendance and work rate throughout, with rehearsals taking place after school and at weekends. Rehearsals of dance routines were held each Tuesday and Friday under the expert tutelage of choreographer Fiona Garvey, with cast and chorus rehearsals at least once a week with myself, Niamh Masterson and Paul O’ Riordan,” said Ms Hayes.

She says while going up on stage and singing can be daunting, the students are taking it in their stride and guarantee audiences a great night’s entertainment.

“There are many new faces to watch out for in Sister Act: Breaking the Habit including Laura McCarthy, Olivia Donohue, Callum McNamara and Adrian Bequiri who will wow audiences with their voices. Alongside these new faces, we also have familiar faces from some previous productions, including Madeline Blackwell and Ailis Walsh.

“The show has now become not only the highlight of the year for the school, but is fast becoming another musical that the people of Kilfinane and surrounding areas are flocking to see, with the amazing plans already in motion for the 2022/2023 show,” said Ms Hayes, who on behalf of the school wished to thank local business for their support.

The show itself would not have been possible without the support of these businesses,” added Ms Hayes.

She says Sister Act: Breaking the Habit is a “must see for any theatre fans, as many of these young singers and actors are bright young stars waiting for their chance to shine on the world stage”.