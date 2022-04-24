Court hears Limerick man broke windscreen with his fist

A GLIN man jumped out in front of a car and broke the windscreen with his fist, Newcastle West Court heard.

Gary Kinnane, aged 21, of Turree, Glin was before the court on public order and criminal damage charges at New Street, Abbeyfeale.

Inspector Liam Wallace said at 1.40am on May 9, 2021, the defendant was jumping out in front of cars.

“He broke a windscreen with his fist causing €443 worth of damage. He did the same to a second vehicle - the driver side window - but didn’t break it. They were both female drivers. They left the scene. They were quite afraid,” said Insp Wallace.

When gardai arrived, the inspector said Mr Kinnane caused damage to the patrol car and was very abusive to gardai.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Mr Kinnane, said it was “out of character in the extreme”.

“He had been assaulted. He was intoxicated,” said Mr O’Donnell.

The solicitor said his client is a mechanic and has completed a course in College. Mr O’Donnell handed in a letter from Mr Kinanne’s employer regarding his demeanour and work ethic.

“It was very distressing and alarming for the people involved,” said Mr O’Donnell.

A short adjournment was granted for Mr Kinanne to pay for the damage caused.