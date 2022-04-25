Search

25 Apr 2022

BREAKING: Medical firm reveals €10m investment and new jobs for Limerick

BREAKING: Medical firm reveals €10m investment and new jobs for Limerick

Vitalograph will be taking office space in the Engine Hub at Upper Cecil Street | Picture: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

25 Apr 2022 7:33 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK is kicking off the new week with a very welcome jobs announcement for the city centre.

This morning, medical devices firm Vitalograph will unveil plans to invest €10m in a move which will see 200 new jobs for the region over the next two years.

The company is opening new offices at the Engine Innovate building at Cecil Street alongside a space at the Clare Technology Park in Ennis to accommodate the new positions.

These high value jobs will support the growth of Vitalograph’s global clinical trials and healthcare business.

Founded in Britain, and based in Ennis since 1974, the company is a global leader in respiratory diagnostics, developing and manufacturing innovative medical diagnostic devices for all levels of the respiratory healthcare sector.

It also delivers clinical trial solutions to pharmaceutical companies around the world.

Its chief executive Frank Keane said: “Our latest investment and expansion plans reflect our pioneering spirit as we continue to embrace new opportunities for Vitalograph and play a significant role in improving patient lives. Effective respiratory diagnostics tools underline and enable a proactive approach to healthcare. Through our innovation and dedication, we have become an important catalyst behind the efficacy of respiratory therapies being developed by the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.”

Irish Rail pledges clean-up of graffiti-hit bridge in Limerick

As well as the new offices in Limerick and Ennis, Vitalograph is also investing in its existing manufacturing plant in Clare’s county town.

“We’re excited to open new offices in Limerick and Ennis. This gives us an opportunity to leverage the diverse talent pool in the Mid-West region as we deliver on our purpose of making a real impact on the management of respiratory disease,” Mr Keane said.

He also praised Enterprise Ireland for its support in bringing the jobs through.

Recruitment for new candidates is underway, with Vitalograph seeking candidates to fill a range of roles including data analysis, site support services, software engineering and IT support.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media