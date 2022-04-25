Singapore-based poet takes home Desmond O’Grady honours from Limerick

The winners, and commended poems, of the Desmond O'Grady International Poetry Competition have been announced by judge Adam Wyeth at the Desmond O’Grady Memorial Reading held at the People’s Museum of Limerick.
First prize in the competition went to Kendrick Loo for his poem ‘laundry’.
Kendrick Loo is a poet and reviewer based in Singapore. His writing has appeared in fourteen poems, EcoTheo, and Sundog Lit. He read English and Management at the University of St Andrews, and from 2019 to 2021 commissioned and edited literary reviews for Singapore Unbound. He currently works in academic publishing.
Second Prize went to Rosemary Geary for her poem ‘'For Your Mother'. While highly commended nods went to Michael Farry, Joanne McCarthy, Peggy McCarthy, Eibhlís Carcione, Mary Melvin Geoghan, Sarah Murphy and Robert Walton.
The winning poem is posted on the LWC website www.limerickwriterscentre.com
