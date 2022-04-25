University Hospital Limerick records more high numbers of patients on trolleys

THERE are 105 patients on trolleys at University Hospital Limerick today following a record breaking week for the hospital.

There are currently 51 patients on trolleys at the Emergency Department and 54 people waiting for a bed elsewhere in the hospital.

Last Thursday, UHL recorded a record number of patients on trolleys in Irish hospitals.

There were 126 people waiting on trolleys at the hospital, the highest number of patient overcrowding in any Irish hospital since the INMO began its TrolleyWatch in 2006.

The number of patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick that day made up over 28% of the total number of patients on trolleys across the country (442 patients).

INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, Mary Fogarty said: "The fact that we are seeing a record number of patients on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick on the 21st of April means that the bed management system is completely broken.

"The INMO has been sounding the alarm on issues within UHL for years. We need to see the emergency plan activated for the hospital this morning and a public announcement of same.

"Hospital management need to urgently stop admitting patients for elective care as there are no beds within the hospital. The system is completely congested."