In Pictures: Limerick school can’t ‘a Ford’ not to Focus on future generations

APRIL 8, 2022 will go down as one of the great dates in Knockainey National School's history.



Pupil and brand new Limerick Person of the Year Pádraig O’Callaghan brought his trophy; ex-Limerick hurler Paul Browne arrived with the Liam MacCarthy Cup and a fundraiser was launched for a new childcare facility.

Marie Moloney, Knockainey NS principal, said it was a “red letter day”. She said a new and remarkable chapter was opening in a part of Limerick that has had many chapters going back to ancient times within its wonderful story.

“The committee of the Knockainey Community Childcare Centre (KCCC) launched a laudable and commendable fundraiser for a project which is a magnificent investment in children, their care, education and the future. The ‘WinAFocus’ raffle for a new car is a spearhead fundraiser to build a state-of-the-art childcare facility in the area,” said Ms Moloney.

The principal said the plan of the hard-working committee “is to create a purpose-built facility that will serve the needs – social, emotional and educational – of our children in a safe, professional and caring environment”.

“This Community Childcare Centre will be of enormous value to the life of the next generation in our wonderful part of Limerick and be an astronomic benefit to the working parents of young children. There will be a breakfast club for primary school students who need to be dropped early to school in a bid to accommodate mammies and daddies with careers. When the primary school day begins and the children enter the national school building then the amenity will serve as a play / pre school.

“When the little toddlers head home the modern campus will become a homework club where the primary students can get a warm meal, do their homework, play games in a safe and secure environment until their parents or guardians can pick them up. This will be a resource that will be utterly invaluable and provide complete convenience to those who avail of its services,” explained Ms Moloney. A perfect greenfield site, adjoining the school grounds, was kindly made available by Margaret and Peter Hennessy. To be in with a chance of winning a new car log onto winafocus.com; contact a committee member or the school at 061383529 to purchase tickets.

“This will be a game changer for the area. We must all help each other to make all children’s lives better. Your generosity today will be an investment in a better tomorrow. Thank you!” said Ms Moloney.