Fresh court appearances for pair charged over fatal Limerick assault

TWO men who are charged in connection with a fatal assault in Limerick city centre earlier this month are due to appear in court for a second time later today.

Alan Bourke, aged 48, who was originally from St Mary’s Park in the city, passed away at University Hospital Limerick a short time after he was assaulted at Parnell Street, near Colbert Station on Good Friday.

A major garda investigation was subsequently launched and a number of arrests were made last week.

Two men, who were among those arrested, appeared before separate sittings of Ennis District Court at the weekend and both are due to appear before Limerick District Court later today.

Mark Ryan, aged 35, of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick is charged with robbing a number of cans of alcohol and a bicycle from Alan Bourke at Parnell Street on April 15, 2022.

The second accused - Michael Casey, aged 38, of Cathedral Place, Limerick - is accused of assaulting Alan Bourke, causing him harm, at Parnell Street on the same date. Mr Casey (pictured) has also been charged with robbery.

During the special court sittings in Ennis, Solicitors John Herbert and Darach McCarthy indicated their clients are currently unemployed and would not be applying for bail.

Legal aid was granted in each case and both men were remanded in custody ahead of today's procedural hearing at Limerick District Court.

The garda investigation into Alan Bourke's death is continuing and a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.