Limerick council welcomes outcome of court proceedings following industrial fire

LIMERICK City and County Council has welcomed the outcome of court proceedings which were initiated following an industrial fire on the outskirts of the city last summer.

The local authority brought the proceedings against United Metal Recycling (Ireland) Limited which has been operating a waste-facility at Eastway Business Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick since October 2010.

During a hearing, earlier this month, Limerick District Court was told a fire occurred at the facility in the early hours of August 4 2021. The fire was the second at the facility in three years with the previous fire occurring in August 2018.

The company did not contest the case, brought under Section 39 of the Waste Management Act 1996, which related to breaches of conditions of its waste facility permit.

According to the council, the breaches included operating outside of the hours specified in the permit and not having adequate fire extinguishers and emergency response equipment maintained on-site.

While a formal conviction was not recorded, the defendant company was ordered to pay Limerick City and County Council’s costs which totaled €1,429.15.

It also agreed to make a €10,000 charitable contribution to the Red Cross Ukrainian Appeal.

Speaking following the conclusion of the case, a spokesperson for the local authority welcomed the decision of the court.

"By bringing this case, it shows Limerick City and County Council’s commitment to investigate all incidents that occur and to bring those to court if the evidence allows.”