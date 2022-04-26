Search

26 Apr 2022

Limerick woman fined for calling  garda 'dirty, rotten and useless'

Limerick woman fined for calling  garda 'dirty, rotten and useless'

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

26 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A WOMAN called a male garda a “dirty, rotten, useless, f*****g b*****d” over a parking issue in Newcastle West, the local court heard. Mary Falvey, aged 27, of Sharwood Estate, Newcastle West pleaded guilty to threatening / abusive / insulting behaviour.

Inspector Liam Wallace said on May 11, 2020 gardai were on mobile patrol in Newcastle West.

“They observed a car blocking Scanlon’s Lane. The defendant was a front seat passenger,” said Inspector Wallace.

The court heard that the car moved but then returned to Scanlon’s Lane.

“The gardai saw the car again and went to speak to the driver. She exited the vehicle and called a garda a dirty, rotten, useless, f*****g b*****d and several other expletives,” said Insp Wallace.

Michael O’Donnell, solicitor for Ms Falvey, said she apologises for her behaviour.

“She wasn’t herself on the day. Whatever was in her head came out. She apologises,” said Mr O’Donnell.

Court hears Limerick man broke windscreen with his fist

Judge Carol Anne Coolican asked if she had apologised to the garda in question.

“I’m very sorry. I didn’t meet him since,” said Ms Falvey.

Judge Coolican let the matter stand to allow Ms Falvey apologise in person to the garda. Later in the court sitting Judge Coolican fined the defendant €300.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media