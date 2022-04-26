Limerick gardai issue TV appeal help to locate suspect

GARDAI at Henry Street in Limerick city have issued a public appeal for information on the whereabouts of a suspect they wish to locate.

The appeal regarding Aaron Lysaght, also known as Aaron O'Shea, was broadcast on this month's Crime Call programme on RTÉ One television.

Making the appeal, Sergeant Noel Gibbons said the 26-year-old is known to travel in the south of the country and that his last known address is in Miltown Malbay, County Clare.

Mr Lysaght, whose photograph was broadcast on Monday's programme, is described as being around 6 foot in height, of medium build with blue eyes and brown hair.

Sergeant Gibbons added that he has a distinctive tattoo of swallow on the right hand side of his neck.

Gardai have not disclosed publicly why Liam Casey is being sought.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Henry Street garda station or any garda station.