Over 65's in Limerick offered second Covid-19 booster

PEOPLE over the age of 65 in Limerick are now eligible for their second Covid-19 booster.

Those aged 12 years and older with a weak immune system can also get their second booster when it is due.

In the Mid-West, eligible people are now able to book an appointment online to receive their second booster doses in the Covid-19 Vaccination Centres in Scoil Carmel Limerick, Nenagh Hospital and Ennis Hospital.

People in those cohorts must have received Dose 1, Dose 2 (and additional dose if applicable for the immunocompromised) and the first booster dose.

A period of 120 days must have passed either since receiving the first booster dose, or since you tested positive for Covid-19.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) have recommended people are given an mRNA vaccine for the second booster dose. This is safe to receive if you previously had a different vaccine.

People who are aged 30 years or older will be offered a single booster dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Those aged 29 years or younger will be offered a single booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

UL Hospitals Group encourages anyone aged over 65 years, and anyone aged 12 and older who has received a first booster, to get their second booster dose when they become eligible. This second booster will give you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.