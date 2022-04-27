BREAKING: Armed gardai carry out raid at Limerick property

A MAJOR garda raid has taken place in Limerick city centre this Wednesday lunchtime.

Members of the Armed Support Unit and gardai were seen shouldering the door of a building in Glentworth Street to gain entry. A number of onlookers stopped on the street to see what was happening.

A short time later a male in handcuffs was seen being escorted out of the property by gardai to a waiting patrol van. He was followed by armed gardai wearing bullet proof vests and guns holstered by their side.

In total, there were four garda vehicles and up to 10 officers.

The Limerick Leader has contacted the Garda Press Office in relation to the incident.

One of those who saw the raid said: "They just swooped in, parked up and ran to the door. Put it this way - they didn't ring the doorbell. They weren't messing about. They had guns and all. It's not something you see every day. One fella was taken away anyway."

More to follow...