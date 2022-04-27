Search

27 Apr 2022

Shannon Group shortlisted for prestigious property award

Shannon Group shortlisted for prestigious property award

The Jaguar Land Rover complex in Shannnon

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

27 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

nick@limerickleader.ie

THE SHANNON group has been announced as a finalist at the National Property Awards under the property management company of the year category.

The group, which includes Shannon Airport, is being honoured for the space it offers its clients.

Since 2014, the firm has invested almost €146m across its campus in creating and upgrading office and advanced manufacturing space for clients.

Among its portfolio are a number of blue-chip firms incuding Jaguar Lang Rover, Edwards Lifesciences and Intel.

Group chief executive Mary Considine said: "It is a huge honour to be shortlisted for the prestigious Property Management Company of the Year category at the National Property Awards 2022. We are extremely fortunate to have such an innovative and committed team at Shannon Group, whose hard work is being recognised through awards like this. Throughout the pandemic our team continued to collaborate closely with our clients using innovative ways to keep overseas clients informed during travel restrictions. I am proud of our team and the contribution they have made and continue to make as we drive forward with our 2022 property development strategy."

The award winners will be announced at a black-tie gala dinner at Dublin;s Intercontinental Hotel tomorrow night.

