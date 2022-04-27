Surge in emergency presentations forces cancellation of scheduled care at University Hospital Limerick

THE UL Hospitals group has confirmed a significant reduction in scheduled care across its sites in response to a "sustained surge" in emergency presentations.

All but the most time-critical activity at UHL – including outpatient appointments, elective surgery and diagnostic investigations – is being deferred up to and including this Friday, April 29.

"UHL has today, Wednesday, moved to its highest level of escalation, meaning that emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised. A decision on the resumption of scheduled care from next Monday will be made in the coming days, and patients will be advised accordingly," said a spokesperson.

To help create surge capacity in the Group, day surgery at Nenagh Hospital has unfortunately been cancelled this Thursday April 28.

Affected patients are being contacted directly by hospital staff. All other appointments in Nenagh, including outpatient clinics and endoscopy, are operating as normal. A decision on day surgeries scheduled to take place in Nenagh this Friday will be made tomorrow.

Services at Ennis Hospital, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, Croom Orthopaedic Hospital and St John’s Hospital are unaffected and patients in these hospitals are advised to attend for their appointments or procedures unless contacted directly by our staff and advised otherwise.

UL Hospitals says it regrets the significant reduction in service at University Hospital Limerick and Nenagh.

"We apologise to all who are impacted by these actions. Affected patients are being contacted to reschedule their appointments and procedures. The Emergency Department remains open 24-7 for emergency cases and emergency and trauma surgery is continuing," said the spokesperson.

Despite the surge in emergency presentations, people are being urged to continue attending ED for the most serious illnesses and injuries, including suspected heart attacks and strokes.

"At this time of high demand for our services, anyone who has a less serious injury is going to experience delays, so we ask them to consider all healthcare alternatives to ED where appropriate, including family doctors, out of hours GP services, and local pharmacies," said a spokesperson for ULHG.

The Injury Units at Nenagh, Ennis and St John’s Hospitals continue to operate seven days a week,.