Then & Now: There’ll be dancing in the streets again as Fleadh by the Feale returns

PEOPLE LOOK forward to the May Bank Holiday weekend and the Fleadh by the Feale Festival in the town of Abbeyfeale.

From humble beginnings it has grown to became one of the most successful events country wide.

Abbeyfeale is home to the Fleadh by the Feale each year, The Garry Mc Mahon Singing Weekend and the West Limerick Singing Club. Entertainment is also provided in the Glorach Theatre, Fr Casey's GAA Clubhouse, and in the local lounge bars.

The town has also played host to the County and Munster Fleadh Cheoil. It is no surprise then to see the people flock to the town beside the River Feale each May for top class music song dance and mighty sessions.

Following a two-year hiatus, due to Covid-19, Fleadh by the Feale makes a return this week.

Fleadh by the Feale came about following Abbeyfeale playing host to the County Fleadh Cheoil in 1993 and 1994. They were two outstanding events, so a committee was formed to run their own traditional festival in 1995.

They received generous financial support from Guinness Group Sales Ireland Ltd and it took place from Friday April 28 to Monday, May 1.

The festival returns following the easing of Covid from this Thursday April 28, to Monday, May 2. A top class event filled programme has been put in place, with open air entertainment on the street and traditional music workshops.

Highlights include the concert at the Glórach Theatre on Saturday April 30, features Sliabh Notes with Dónal Murphy a proud son of Abbeyfeale joined by Matt Cranitch and Tommy O'Sullivan and the All Ireland Bones Playing Championship on Monday evening.

Music sessions in the pubs, West Limerick singing club session and Céilí dancing to cater for all tastes. For traditional music lovers the town of Abbeyfeale is the place to be this May Bank Holiday weekend.

