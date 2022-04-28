Search

28 Apr 2022

Weather in Limerick: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Limerick weather

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

28 Apr 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TODAY will be another mostly dry day, with sunny spells and the chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, with the best values in the west of the province. Winds will be mostly light and easterly.

Dry, clear and cold overnight. Mist and fog patches will form again with light breezes or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees.

No change on Friday, another dry and sunny start to the day. Once again, cloud will bubble up along with an isolated light shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light variable breezes.

Overnight temperatures on Friday night will generally range 1 to 5 degrees but a little milder in the northwest as cloud builds in during the night.

EXPLAINER: What is Limerick's new transport plan all about?

We'll see a change on Saturday, it'll be a largely cloudy day with light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light variable breezes, the higher values in the east this time and it won't be cold overnight, temperatures will stop falling at 7 to 9 degrees.

A few showers on Sunday too with light variable breezes and temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media