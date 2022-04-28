Weather in Limerick: Thursday, April 28, 2022

TODAY will be another mostly dry day, with sunny spells and the chance of an isolated afternoon shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees, with the best values in the west of the province. Winds will be mostly light and easterly.

Dry, clear and cold overnight. Mist and fog patches will form again with light breezes or near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees.

No change on Friday, another dry and sunny start to the day. Once again, cloud will bubble up along with an isolated light shower. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light variable breezes.

Overnight temperatures on Friday night will generally range 1 to 5 degrees but a little milder in the northwest as cloud builds in during the night.

We'll see a change on Saturday, it'll be a largely cloudy day with light rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light variable breezes, the higher values in the east this time and it won't be cold overnight, temperatures will stop falling at 7 to 9 degrees.

A few showers on Sunday too with light variable breezes and temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.