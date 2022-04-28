Medical technology firm unveil new sculpture by local Limerick artist

EDWARDS Lifesciences have unveiled a sculpture by a local artist at their new medical technology plant in Limerick.

The sculpture, by JJ Hegarty, was commissioned by Edwards in collaboration with the Limerick School of Art and Design to issue a call for local artists to submit designs.

Mr Hegarty was chosen for the project thanks to his design and on the strength of his portfolio of previous work, such as the Tree of Life fountain he designed for Limerick Prison in 2018.

He said: "The sculpture consists of two stainless steel pieces of work placed together to create a heart.

"The two works of stainless steel could be thought of as Limerick and America merging together as one. I really wanted to incorporate elements in this piece that would portray the heart of the people working here and the heart of the city.

"This piece is meant to connect to Edwards’ engineering roots, its focus on treating heart disease and the merging of our communities."

Edwards Lifesciences established operations in Ireland in 2018 in the Shannon Free Zone and opened its new plant in the National Technology Park, Castletroy in October 2021.

At the new plant, employees manufacture life-saving medical technologies, including innovative heart valve therapies.

Andrew Walls, Plant General Manager at Edwards Lifesciences in Ireland, commented: "We are very proud to be a part of the local community here in Limerick and we are delighted with the beautiful work that JJ produced.

"We hope this piece of art will be a daily inspiration for our staff and employees in Castletroy as we focus on manufacturing life-saving medical technologies for our patients."