Search

28 Apr 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Wonderful in Westbury

Limerick Property Watch: Wonderful in Westbury

Reporter:

Leader reporter

28 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

THIS home has been beautifully maintained over the years and is an exceptional four bedroom detached home situated on a corner site in this popular and established residential area.

On entering the property you will note the bright, tastefully presented family accommodation.

The ground floor comprises of an inviting bright hallway with under stairs storage and WC, living room, dining and family room to the rear, spacious kitchen with sliding doors to the rear garden; utility room, office/ kids room.

Upstairs, there are four large double bedrooms, en-suite and a main bathroom. Outside you have double gate rear entrance ideal for private parking and two large garages.

The location boasts plentiful amenities on the doorstep including creches, primary and secondary schools, Westbury shopping centre, Tesco and Lidl, cafes, sports, recreational facilities, bus routes and only 2.5 km from Limerick city centre.

This is a lovingly maintained family home with the benefit of a convenient sought-after location which would easily meet the needs of any growing family. 

AT A GLANCE

Location: 13 Thornbrook, Westbury
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €410,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511

*SPONSORED CONTENT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media