Specialist team sent to University Hospital Limerick to address trolley crisis

A SPECIALIST team will be sent to University Hospital Limerick to try and alleviate the record number of patients on trolleys.

The expert team has been ordered to the hospital by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, who wrote to HSE Chief Paul Reid on Tuesday with the request.

Last week, UHL recorded the highest numbers of patients on trolleys ever with 126 people waiting for a bed.

Today, there are 95 people waiting on trolleys at the hospital, down from the 111 that were recorded yesterday.

All but the most time-critical activity has been suspended at the hospital as they remain at the 'highest level of escalation'.

INMO representative at UHL Ann Noonan told RTE News At One that she wants the team of specialists to "talk to those on the ground".

"I totally understand that there is a cost affect of all of this and a shortage of staff in other disciplines however, I am the nurse representative and at the end of the ay the one discipline that is there 365 days a year, 24/7 is the nurses."

A spokesperson for the University of Limerick Hospital Group said they look forward to receiving full details on the expert team and its work in due course.