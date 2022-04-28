Limerick selected to particpate in prestigious innovation training programme

LIMERICK has been selected as one of 13 international cities to participate on the prestigious Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University’s 2022 Innovation Training program.

The program will provide consulting, training, and networking to address a key issue facing residents in each of the cities.

The training, delivered in partnership with the Centre for Public Impact, is entering its fourth year of programming and has helped bring to life solutions such as an on-demand bus system in Sioux Falls, South Dakota and a Renter’s Bill of Rights in Albany, New York.

The core team of staff comprising of architects, engineers, planners and experts in Business Improvement from across the Council will focus on how innovation can tackle vacancy in Limerick city centre.

The year-long programme, which will not come at a cost to the local authority, will aid the innovation team at work in addressing the vacancy issue in a variety of ways.

Welcoming the announcement, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “It is a great honour for Limerick City and County Council to be selected by the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation to be part of this year’s cohort. It is an important opportunity for our staff to learn from some of the world’s greatest innovators and leaders so they can come up with real-world solutions and actions to tackle the issue of vacancy.”

Cllr Butler says vacancy is a priority for the Council on both the business and residential front is one that is being faced by cities across the world, as the idea of what a city centre should be is being redefined.

Big News: @LimerickCouncil has been selected for Innovation Training from @PublicInno & @CPI_foundation! Our staff will receive coaching to bring cutting-edge innovation/design techniques into #Limerick & solve problems for our residents.

Full Details: https://t.co/Ci8sT8i94M pic.twitter.com/ArzJI74NGp — Limerick Council - Comhairle Luimnigh (@LimerickCouncil) April 28, 2022

Amanda Dalfos, Executive Director of the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University said: “From combating Covid-19 to increasing affordable housing, we know that innovation methods make an enormous difference in the ability of mayors, city leaders, and their staff to better serve residents.

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council has also welcomed the selection of Limerick city: "Innovation is a key component of how we do business in Limerick. We want to be at the leading edge when it comes to providing services to the citizens and businesses across Limerick and to provide practical solutions to issues that we are encountering daily.”

“The team assembled in Limerick for the 2022 Innovation Training program are being given a huge opportunity to learn from others so that issues can be addressed at home. We are delighted to be part of the cohort selected by the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins University. Limerick can only benefit from this association.”

Paige Cadigan, Director at the Centre for Public Impact added: “Innovation and creativity in local government has never been more critical than right now, as we enter the third year of a global pandemic. Innovation Training is a unique opportunity to convene a cohort of cities dedicated to learning to innovate differently by listening to and collaborating directly with their communities. At CPI, we are thrilled to welcome Limerick to the 2022 cohort.”

The 13 cites selected for the programme are:

Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Bloomington, Indiana, USA

Calgary, Canada

Charleston, South Carolina, USA

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA

Dublin, Ireland

Fortaleza, Brazil

Kalamazoo, Michigan, USA

Limerick, Ireland

Maceió, Brazil

Orlando, Florida, USA

Pueblo, Colorado, USA

Warsaw, Poland

Limerick City and County Council has put together a cross-directorate team comprising architects, planners, business improvement innovators and engineers to focus to how to use innovation to tackle the issue of vacancy in Limerick city centre.

The hope is that the real-world applications in Limerick can benefit other cities around the world who are facing the same or similar issues.