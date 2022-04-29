Five Limerick farms set to hit the market

OVER 250 acres of land across Limerick will be sold at public and online auctions in the coming weeks.

GVM also has two farms of note for sale by private treaty. Ninety two acres at Knockmore, Bruree has drawn a lot of attention as has 30.5 acres at Ballinveala, Crecora.

GVM Group Property Director Tom Crosse says he expects many interested parties to come to the fore. While accepting that input costs have risen he says sentiments are positive in the farming sector.

“The increase in milk is keeping the dairy farmer in the market and beef is good. The vibes in farming are positive,” said Mr Crosse.

And it won’t be just men and women that own a pair of wellingtons that will be bidding physically or virtually.

“The business person is back buying. Negative interest rates are also pushing money into property and out of banks,” said Mr Crosse.

On Thursday, May 19 at 3pm in GVM’s Limerick City Auction Rooms 87.5 acres at Tullabracky, Bruff will be offered for sale.

Located on the outskirts of the town the limestone land is renowned for its fattening qualities and is ideal for all types of farming use including dairy, beef, equestrian or hobby farming.

Moving west, on Thursday, May 5 at 3pm in the same auction rooms 72.5 acres at Tiernahilla, Newcastle West on the Bruff line will go under the hammer.

On the same day at the same location at 12pm, GVM’s John O’Connell is conducting the auction of a prime residential holding extending to circa 21 acres at Tubrid, Shanagolden.

On Wednesday, May 11 at 3pm, a 36 acre roadside holding on the outskirts of Newport is up for grabs.

Last by no means least is 39 acres at Castlecrine, Sixmilebridge. The auction takes place this Thursday, April 28 at 3pm in the city.

Mr Crosse says the days of €8,000 /€9,000 / €10,000 an acre is gone for good land.

“It is north of that now, heading towards €15,000 and making more as we have seen in recent times depending on quality and location and who goes after a place,” said Mr Crosse.