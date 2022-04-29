Magnificent May Bank Holiday weekend in store for Limerick as Riverfest returns

RIVERFEST Limerick is back this weekend with an action-packed line-up of family friendly events.

The banks of the Shannon will be the place to be this Bank Holiday weekend as thousands of people descend on the city to mark the 18th year of the festival.

Beginning with Fashion Friday today, there really will be something for everyone with everything from kayaking and zip lining to great food and entertainment.

Family favourites returning for the first Riverfest since 2019 include the BBQ on the Boardwalk, the Panoramic Wheel and the Riverfest Fireworks.

— Riverfest Limerick (@RiverfestLmk) April 25, 2022

At the quayside, there will be traditional favourites across the weekend such as the Riverfestival Village at Arthur’s Quay Park, a weekend-long cacophony of foods, crafts, vintage amusements, street performers and live musical entertainment.

For the first time a self-guided scavenger hunt, created by Lumen Street Threatre, will feature in the Riverfest. There are paintings and sculptures to be found along the river Shannon with a free map available to download at riverfest.ie.

Riverfest Limerick will get off to a spectacular start this Friday lunchtime with a special flyover by the Air Corps. From 1.30, the fixed wing aircraft will make several passes up and down the course of the River Shannon through the city, which should make for a spectacular riverside aviation display for spectators.

On the water, the Naval vessel, the LÉ James Joyce will dock in Limerick for the weekend and will be open to the public on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

30 Apr -01 May 22, LÉ JAMES JOYCE will be @RiverfestLmk & will open daily from 0930 to 1730 at #LimerickDocks for tours & opportunities to find out about the #IrishNavy

The highlight of the festival for many is the fireworks display and after an enforced break of two years, the fireworks will be back to enthrall spectators at at 10.15pm on Sunday.

Sunday will also see thousands of people partake in the Regeneron Great Limerick Run which will weave its way through the city.

Party in the Park in the People’s Park, a new event for 2022, is the perfect way to unwind after the run for participants and supporters alike.

Families seeking light relief from the action can wander down to the Hunt Museum garden to the Riverfest Chill Out Zone and Sensory Room.

Pippa Little, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “This Riverfest brings the wealth of what Limerick has to offer. The heart of Riverfest celebrates the beautiful River Shannon and the city.

“There is something for everyone in the programme, with favourites and new events. There are fireworks, artisan food, the BBQ competition and the Panoramic Wheel."

“Fidget Feet aerial circus performance company brings House! a drive-in bingo and aerial dance show extravaganza and the Mayfly Eco Showboat begins its voyage from Limerick. There is so much for everyone.”

Download your free Riverfest guide here.