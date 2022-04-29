Shannon group wins prestigious property award

Pictured accepting the award are Gearoid O'Leary, Vanessa McTigue, Gerry Dillion, Grainne McInerney and Ken Power of the Shannon group
THE SHANNON group has won a prestigious property award.
The firm, which includes Shannon Airport, was named property management company of the year at the National Property Awards 2022.
The inaugural awards ceremony, which was held during a black-tie gala dinner in Dublin, celebrated and championed both individuals and organisations from across the entire property industry.
Four companies were shortlisted for the category, which was sponsored by Yardi.
The Shannon group beat Amarak Property, Grayling Property Management and Casey Kennedy Estate Agents.
Shannon Group chief executive Mary Considine said: “This is a major acknowledgement of the tremendous work by our team. The competition and standard across the categories were high, and we are delighted to have been selected for this award, particularly after what has been a difficult year for the property industry. This is well-deserved recognition for the commitment our team makes to maintaining and achieving high standards in all that they do, from the design phase to working closely with tenants.”
Since 2014, Shannon Group has invested almost €146m across its Shannon campus.
Its tenants include Jaguar Land Rover and Edwards Lifesciences.
