Search

29 Apr 2022

Sharp rise in domestic violence in one Limerick district post-lockdown

Sharp rise in domestic violence in one Limerick district post-lockdown

Superintendent Dermot O' Connor detailed the number of domestic violence incidents at a Cappamore-Kilmallock Joint Policing Sub-Committee (JPC) meeting

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

29 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A SHARP increase in domestic violence incidents was recorded in one Limerick district post-lockdown.

Superintendent Dermot O’ Connor, from the Roxboro garda division, revealed that there were 16 domestic violence incidents in the Ballyneety/Caherconlish areas attended by gardaí, this year to date.

He told elected members present at a Joint Policing Sub-Committee (JPC) meeting that the figure had increased from 6 in the same period of 2021, despite the end of lockdowns this year.

Supt O’ Connor added that in at least 10 of the incidents, there were no criminal offences disclosed, however, An Garda Siochána’s domestic violence intervention policies applied in each incident.

Cllr Brigid Teefy said: “The numbers are up considerably. Listening to the media, there is so much violence up around the country, you wonder what is going on.”

The independent councillor referenced a special domestic violence unit and questioned whether members of AGS are adequately trained to deal with sensitive situations.

Judge doesn’t want to ‘ruin’ Limerick rugby player’s life over Snapchat fraud

In response, Supt O’ Connor stated that in Limerick, there is a divisional protective services unit, focusing on victims of domestic abuse.

He informed that all members of An Garda Siochána are trained in their domestic abuse intervention policy, first introduced in 1997 and now in its third format.

“If anybody is experiencing domestic abuse, please contact us, we will respond. We are professionally and we will investigate and take prosecution in a criminal court.

“Don’t suffer in silence,” he concluded.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media