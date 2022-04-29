Popular fundraiser for Limerick's Milford Hospice discontinued

MILFORD Hospice has revealed that it will no longer hold its annual Harvest Fair late every summer.

For 34 of the last 36 years, the charity welcomed thousands of people to one of its key fundraisers, where they can buy bric-a-brac, food and drink with all the proceeds going to the well-loved care facility.

The last two events had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And now the board of management of the care centre have announced they have made the decision to stop runnung the event, which has been held in recent years at Unigolf in Castletroy, as well as the UL Sports Arena prior to that.

Joseph Murphy, who chairs the Harvest Fair committee said: "A decision of this magnitude was not easy to make as the Harvest Fair has contributed enormously to Milford Care Centre’s fundraising efforts over the past 34 years. However, the continuing challenges of the pandemic, and escalating costs with diminishing returns makes holding the Harvest Fair untenable."

He acknowledged the Harvest Fair's cancellation will impact on the centre's fundraising efforts, but added that alternative ways to raise money were being looked at.

“The longstanding Harvest Fair owed its success and longevity to the contribution of the many volunteers that worked so tirelessly down through the years. On behalf of the entire committee and the fundraising department, I would like to thank them for their dedication, time and support. I would also like to acknowledge the generosity of the communities from Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary that the fair has received over the last 34 years. Our thanks also to the many local businesses and statutory bodies for their support down through the years," he added.

Mary O'Brien, the chief executive of Milford Care Centre added: "Decisions of this nature are never easy to make as pre-Covid-19 the fair was the cornerstone of our fundraising for so long. However, we will work tirelessly behind the scenes to find alternative innovative fundraising solutions."

“We remain committed to providing the best care that we can to support both inpatient and community services across Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary. The ongoing generous support we receive from the people of the Mid-West enables us to deliver specialist palliative care to these communities and we look forward to strengthening these links in the coming months and years," she concluded.