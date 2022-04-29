In Pictures: Fashion Friday kicks off bank holiday weekend in style as Riverfest Limerick returns

FASHION Friday at Bowes Ryan Bakery & Cafe was one of the highlights of Day one of Riverfest Limerick which returns this weekend for the first time since 2019.

Co-ordinated by Celia Holman-Lee, a number of fashion shows took place at Bowes Ryan Bakery & Cafe at Arthurs Quay featuring the latest and trendiest fashion from Limerick’s boutiques and stores.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celia Holman Lee (@celiaholmanlee)

Family favourites returning for the first Riverfest since 2019 include the BBQ on the Boardwalk, the Panoramic Wheel and the Riverfest Fireworks.

The Riverfestival Village returns to Arthur’s Quay Park featuring a a weekend-long cacophony of foods, crafts, vintage amusements, street performers and live musical entertainment.

For the first time a self-guided scavenger hunt, created by Lumen Street Threatre, will feature in the Riverfest. There are paintings and sculptures to be found along the river Shannon with a free map available to download at riverfest.ie.

What a way to kick off @RiverfestLmk! Promises to be a great weekend #RiverfestLimerick pic.twitter.com/ErqQ4QDl3f — Limerick Leader (@Limerick_Leader) April 29, 2022

On the water, the Naval vessel, the LÉ James Joyce will dock in Limerick for the weekend and will be open to the public on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

There will a spectacular fireworks display over the river Shannon on Sunday night while Gavin James will perform at King John's Castle on the same night.