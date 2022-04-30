Search

30 Apr 2022

Limerick Property Watch: Modern living in the countryside

This detached thatched farmhouse is set in idyllic rural setting near Kildimo and has been modernised throughout

Reporter:

Leader reporter

30 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

SHERRY FitzGerald takes great pleasure presenting this exceptional, detached thatched farmhouse, offering near complete tranquility and solitude, located in this private and secluded piece of countryside.

Offering an unrivalled view across water towards Dromore Castle and Lough, along with fields and farmland from almost every angle, this will make a fine home for potential buyers looking for the serene, rural lifestyle that this property affords.

This is a rare opportunity to purchase a comfortable, yet historic home which is uniquely positioned, close to the River Shannon and convenient to both Limerick City, Shannon Airport and the N69/Wild Atlantic Way.

The villages of Pallaskenry, Kildimo and Adare are also all a short drive from the property.

Built with a series of interconnected rooms which have been utilised to fit modern conventional living, there is a large, open plan kitchen which is entered by the front door, with the modern extension.

The gardens extend to just over 2.5 acres (approx) and incorporate lawns and patio seating areas, an orchard with variety of fruit trees, paddocks and access by foot to the surrounding water bodies, of which there are fishing rights attached to the property.

There is a large steel shed/garage with plumbing and stabling, separate to the property which would make an ideal workshop with small business potential (subject to PP).

AT A GLANCE

Location: Clooncaura, Kildimo
Description: Three bedroom, three bath bungalow
Price: €500,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: Ed Nepean on 061 418000

*SPONSORED CONTENT

