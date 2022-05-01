Limerick Fire Service responds after car bursts into flames in Limerick village

A CAR burst into flames while parked on the Main Street of Caherconlish on Saturday evening.

A video of the car ablaze has been shared on social media. According to one local, the owner of the vehicle may have popped into a chipper at the time. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Cappamore station responded shortly after the incident at around 9.10pm. They remained at the scene until well after midnight such was the ferocity of the fire.

One local told the Leader they were at home when they heard a loud bang.

"It sounded like an explosion. I went outside and could see a large plume of black smoke and large amount of flames.

Nobody appeared to be in the vehicle at the time. It was suggested someone had gone to pick up a food takeaway when the incident occurred.

"Units of the fire service were on the scene within twenty minutes and brought the fire under control. The vehicle was entirely demolished," said the local.

Foul play isn't suspected.

A garda spokesperson said they weren't investigating the matter.