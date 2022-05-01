Search

01 May 2022

Visit Ballyhoura: First networking event since Covid is a big success

Photographed at the networking event at the Charleville Park Hotel were Bernadette Knopek, Mercy Heritage Centre; Olivia Murphy, Charleville Park Hotel and Jana Mannion, Ballyhoura Development

01 May 2022 2:33 PM

STAKEHOLDERS in the Ballyhoura region’s tourism industry are looking to the future following the first in-person networking event since the onset of Covid-19.
Among the speakers at the Charleville Park Hotel were Fiona Dunne of Fáilte Ireland, Tina O’Dwyer, Ireland’s pre-eminent authority on tourism and Seamus Heaney, who heads up Visit Cork.
After a challenging two years for the industry, it was a welcome opportunity for tourism and hospitality providers – both new and established – to meet face-to-face to foster new relationships and collaborations to improve the tourism offering in the region.

Attendees included small accommodation providers, country houses, larger hotels and food providers from accoss the Ballyhoura region which includes parts of Limerick, Cork and Tipperary .
They were joined, at the event, by wellness services providers, tour guides, genealogy services and adventure activity providers. 
The vision of Ballyhoura Fáilte DAC – the driving force behind all of the Visit Ballyhoura tourism marketing and promotion initiatives, including this networking event, is to establish Ballyhoura as a first-class rural holiday destination for independent and special interest visitors from overseas.
Independent and leisure visitors from the domestic market are also being targeted with the offering of  access to a range of high-quality recreational activities and an integrated rural heritage experience unrivalled in Ireland.
Jana Mannion, Tourism Marketing Officer for Ballyhoura Country, says the networking event was a major success.
“Ballyhoura Country has so many opportunities to take advantage of, and by working together, and collaborating not just between ourselves, but also with other tourism brands, agencies, and neighbouring counties, we can create a very strong offering for visitors from all over Ireland and abroad. The proposition of Ballyhoura Country is what visitors are looking for today, and our strength is enhancing our offering by working together," she stated.
Ballyhoura Fáilte DAC is Ireland's first community tourism cooperative - see visitballyhoura.com.

