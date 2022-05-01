Search

01 May 2022

In Pictures: 30 of the best photographs from the Regeneron Great Limerick Run

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan - Pictures: Keith Wiseman & Brian Arthur

01 May 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

MORE than 10,000 people took to the streets of Limerick this Sunday for the Regeneron Great Limerick Run which returned as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

Participants in the event included everyone from elite runners completing the marathon distance to walkers completing the 6-mile event the sense of achievement was shared among all participants as they crossed the finish line.

The streets and suburbs of Limerick came alive from early-morning to the sounds of over 37,000 cheering spectators with words of encouragement as their friends or family members passed by.  

Sergio Ciobana, originally from Moldova, won the men's marathon in a time of 2 hours and 21 minutes while Olympian Caitriona Jennings triumphed in the women's marathon 2 hours 41 minutes.

Speaking at the finish line, race director John Cleary said the event continues to go "from strength to strength".

"This year marks the 13th staging of this event and it is now firmly established on the annual calendar. Limerick is the place to be this weekend and special thanks to everyone who has helped to deliver and support this event, not just today but over the last 13 years. It is three years since we were last able to stage this event and that seems to make it even more special," said Mr Cleary.

Soldiers carry 30lbs during Great Limerick Run to raise euros for maternity hospitals

Niall O’Leary, senior vice president and site head at Regeneron Ireland, said: "We are delighted to sponsor the Regeneron Great Limerick Run and bring people from across Ireland to the Mid-West region to experience all that our county has to offer. 

"Limerick is now a vibrant, growing city and events like the Regeneron Great Limerick Run and Riverfest will continue to strengthen our local economy and attract people here to live, visit, work or play. We are especially excited to be part of the race this year. Hundreds of employees will be out to race, walk or volunteer and enjoy the camaraderie and excitement of the day."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media