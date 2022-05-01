In Pictures: 30 of the best photographs from the Regeneron Great Limerick Run

MORE than 10,000 people took to the streets of Limerick this Sunday for the Regeneron Great Limerick Run which returned as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.

Participants in the event included everyone from elite runners completing the marathon distance to walkers completing the 6-mile event the sense of achievement was shared among all participants as they crossed the finish line.

The streets and suburbs of Limerick came alive from early-morning to the sounds of over 37,000 cheering spectators with words of encouragement as their friends or family members passed by.

Sergio Ciobana, originally from Moldova, won the men's marathon in a time of 2 hours and 21 minutes while Olympian Caitriona Jennings triumphed in the women's marathon 2 hours 41 minutes.

Speaking at the finish line, race director John Cleary said the event continues to go "from strength to strength".

"This year marks the 13th staging of this event and it is now firmly established on the annual calendar. Limerick is the place to be this weekend and special thanks to everyone who has helped to deliver and support this event, not just today but over the last 13 years. It is three years since we were last able to stage this event and that seems to make it even more special," said Mr Cleary.

Niall O’Leary, senior vice president and site head at Regeneron Ireland, said: "We are delighted to sponsor the Regeneron Great Limerick Run and bring people from across Ireland to the Mid-West region to experience all that our county has to offer.

"Limerick is now a vibrant, growing city and events like the Regeneron Great Limerick Run and Riverfest will continue to strengthen our local economy and attract people here to live, visit, work or play. We are especially excited to be part of the race this year. Hundreds of employees will be out to race, walk or volunteer and enjoy the camaraderie and excitement of the day."