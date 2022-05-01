‘Ten-hut!’ Limerick man retires from Defence Forces after 43 years

A RETIRED army Corporal from Limerick who served nine tours in conflict-ridden Lebanon has thanked the gift of friendship that the Irish Defence Forces has given him.

Coolcappa/Ardagh man Corporal John Lynch was this month presented with a commemorative plaque, highlighting a highly decorated and dedicated forty-three-year career.

“I always wanted to join the army while in school. I started at the age of 17 and then three years later I got the opportunity to go overseas,” Corporal Lynch told the Limerick Leader.

After returning home from his first peacekeeping mission to Lebanon in 1981, Corporal Lynch met his endearing wife Mary, who he married two years later.

Before tying the knot with his dearly beloved, who he described as a big support throughout his entire career, he was considering coming out of the army.

But turning away from the line of duty was not in his nature and the Rathkeale Technical School graduate teamed up with his battalion for eight more tours in Lebanon, each one lasting six months.

His last tour to the Asian continent was in 2000. When asked on which one was his favourite, Corporal Lynch said: “any trip you go out and return home is considered a good one.”

Now, following his forced retirement at 60 in 2020, Corporal Lynch is enjoying some down time with his wife Mary, and three daughters Teresa, Ita and Jacqueline.

Despite this, he conceded that adjusting to the quiet life of retirement has been a big change, having always liked to be kept busy during his time in the Defence Forces.

He also believes that many over the mandatory retirement age of between 50 and 60 could continue with home duties, while the younger men head abroad for peacekeeping duties.

The biggest thing the army gave him was great stability and purpose, he said.

It also gives you friends for life. “I have friends from all over the country,” he stated, adding that two years into retirement, he is still enjoying calls and occasional meet-ups with his former servicemen.

“One of the greatest things about the army was that whenever you had a problem, you could always turn to someone. They would sit you down and help you solve whatever it was, no matter how big.

“It never mattered what rank you or they were. You were never alone,” Corporal Lynch expressed.

Following the conflict in Ukraine, he said his heart goes out to the innocent civilians and children trapped in the endless cycle of war.

“I met some men in Lebanon who were boys at the start of the conflict and 20 years later, they were still there. They will never know what it’s like to walk down the street safely, even as civilians.