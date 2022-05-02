Search

02 May 2022

Thousands attend first-ever Spring open day at University of Limerick

More than 9,000 prospective students attended the Explore UL event | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis

02 May 2022 12:33 PM

MORE than 9,000 potential students attended the first on-campus open day event for undergraduate students at University of Limerick in over two years.

Explore UL, the University’s first ever Spring open day, proved extremely popular with senior cycle students and had the highest number of attendees to date.

The majority of those in attendance were sixth years – with some from fifth and transition years. A total of 27 counties were represented while hundreds of international students also attended. 

UL President Professor Kerstin Mey hailed the inaugural spring open day as a wonderful success.

“It was absolutely fantastic to see the campus full of life and buzzing with the excitement of senior cycle students who are considering attending UL, their parents, guidance counsellors and teachers,” said Professor Mey.

“With the Change of Mind period just around the corner, this event shows students just why UL is the first choice for so many, we’re very proud of our award winning campus, excellent student supports and outstanding and dedicated lecturing staff,” Professor Mey added.

There were talks held across every undergraduate programme on offer at UL, 55 in total, as well as tours, panels, Q&As and opportunities for mingling.

There was also information stands on degrees, supports, sport and accommodation across campus as well as games for attendees to enjoy in the midst of their time on campus.

UL is part of the Limerick Student City campaign – a collaboration between Limerick City and County Council, UL, TUS and MIC - that showcases Limerick as a leading university city.

The thousands of senior cycle students from all over Ireland who attended the UL event is further evidence that Limerick is a top choice for higher and further education study, offering a complete experience and the only location outside of Dublin that can boast three university-level educational institutes.

