Experts from University of Limerick to feature on new RTE show

02 May 2022

University of Limerick PIC: Adrian Butler

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

02 May 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

SEVEN experts from the University of Limerick are set to feature on a brand new RTE series.

Brainstorm, a new RTÉ One television series supported by Intel, delivers fascinating and surprising answers on everything from hurling to hangovers and pollen to postcodes.

Social historian Donal Fallon presents the five-part television series that seeks to answer a range of compelling and intriguing questions.

Donal will speak to several experts from universities finding out the answer to some fascinating questions on a wide range of subjects. 

Heartwarming story behind woman seen watching Limerick match at Ed Sheeran concert

UL’s Joseph O’Brien, Sarah Hayes, Elaine Vaughan, Mairead Moriarty, Aoife Hurley, James Sweeney and John Perry will all feature in the show discussing a variety of topics. 

A number of Irish educational facilities are represented in the new series, including contributors from Dublin City University, NUI Galway, TU Dublin, University College Cork, University of Limerick and University College Dublin

The first episode of Brainstorm airs on RTÉ One on Monday 2nd of May at 8.30pm

News

