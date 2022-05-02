Experts from University of Limerick to feature on new RTE show

University of Limerick PIC: Adrian Butler
SEVEN experts from the University of Limerick are set to feature on a brand new RTE series.
Brainstorm, a new RTÉ One television series supported by Intel, delivers fascinating and surprising answers on everything from hurling to hangovers and pollen to postcodes.
Social historian Donal Fallon presents the five-part television series that seeks to answer a range of compelling and intriguing questions.
Donal will speak to several experts from universities finding out the answer to some fascinating questions on a wide range of subjects.
UL’s Joseph O’Brien, Sarah Hayes, Elaine Vaughan, Mairead Moriarty, Aoife Hurley, James Sweeney and John Perry will all feature in the show discussing a variety of topics.
A number of Irish educational facilities are represented in the new series, including contributors from Dublin City University, NUI Galway, TU Dublin, University College Cork, University of Limerick and University College Dublin
The first episode of Brainstorm airs on RTÉ One on Monday 2nd of May at 8.30pm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.