Search

03 May 2022

Jury to resume deliberations in trial of Shannon Airport protestors

Shannon Airport

The charges relate to an incident at Shannon Airport on Match 17, 2019

Reporter:

David Hurley and Isabel Hayes

03 May 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE jury in the trial of two US army veterans accused of trespass and criminal damage offences at Shannon Airport is due to resume its deliberations this morning. 

The jurors in the trial, which is being taking place at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, had been deliberating for two hours and 20 minutes when they were sent home on Friday afternoon.

Ken Mayers, aged 85, of Monte Alte Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico and Tarak Kauff, aged 80, of Arnold Drive, Woodstock, New York have each pleaded not guilty to trespass, criminal damage and interfering with the operation, safety or management of Shannon Airport on March 17, 2019.

The jury has heard evidence that both men served in the United States military before becoming anti-war activists in the 1960s. They are members of a US-based group called Veterans for Peace.

Both defendants have acknowledged cutting a hole in the fence and walking onto the airport runway. They said they did so to protest against the United States' military use of Shannon as a stop-over, en route to and from areas such as the Middle East, where the military is involved.

In his closing speech to the jury Tony McGillicuddy BL, prosecuting, acknowledged the jury might have sympathy for the two defendants.

“They are sincere and honourable persons,” he said telling the jurors they must put sympathy aside and have regard to the law in the case.

Jury in Shannon Airport trespass trial sent home for the weekend

Michael Hourigan BL, defending Mr Mayers, told the jury that the issue was the lawfulness of the actions of the two men and the honest and reasonable beliefs that they held.

He said the prosecution's description of the man as sincere and honourable was “a tacit concession that what they tell you they believe, is a sincere and honestly-held position on their part”.

In her closing speech, Carol Doherty BL, defending Mr Kauff, said "the best thing about the law in Ireland” is that there is a built-in mechanism to ensure that in the right circumstances, a person cannot be convicted of criminal damage, provided they can show they honestly believed their actions were lawful.

She said no airlines lost any money as a result of the airport closure and delays were minimal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media