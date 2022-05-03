Search

03 May 2022

Limerick Weather: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

03 May 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

PATCHES of mist and fog will clear this morning to give a mainly dry day with some bright intervals. It will become cloudier later in the day, especially in the west. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees with light west to northwest breezes.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with rain and drizzle spreading eastwards across the country. Rainfall amounts will be small. A mild night with lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees with light westerly breezes.

WEDNESDAY morning will be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers, which will mostly die out by noon. The afternoon and evening will be brighter with some sunshine. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT will be mostly cloudy with patchy outbreaks of rain developing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with some mist and fog patches and light west to southwest breezes.

THURSDAY will be mostly cloudy with some showery rain, but with brighter intervals also. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds. there'll be further outbreaks of rain on Thursday night.

On FRIDAY, Outbreaks of rain will gradually clear eastwards and it will brighten up with sunshine and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 or 19 degrees with light northwest breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: It looks like the weekend will be mainly dry with sunny spells, light breezes and temperatures in the high teens and possibly touching 20 degrees at times.

