Search

03 May 2022

Network Ireland Limerick reveals shortlist for its annual awards ceremony

Network Ireland Limerick reveals shortlist for its annual awards ceremony

Network Ireland Limerick's 2021 awards ceremony, held virtually, was hosted by Pictured are Emma Wilson, its vice president, and Caragh O'Shea, its then overall president | Picture: Paul Mullins

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

03 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

TWENTY Limerick businesswomen have been shortlisted for the 2022 Network Ireland Limerick awards.

Sponsored by Limerick's Local Enterprise Offices and AIB, the awards will take place in person, after Covid-19 restrictions eased, at the Strand Hotel on Thursday, May 19.

The winners of each category will then go on to compete at the Network Ireland National Businesswoman of the Year Awards which will be announced at a black tie gala ceremony in Galway in October.

Last year, three Limerick businesswomen went on to win an award at the national awards.

The five categories are: emerging new businesswoman, solo businesswoman, creative professional, employee shining star and 'power within' champion.

Emma Wilson, President of Network Ireland Limerick said, “We have so many talented and dedicated female professionals among us. They have successful careers, run successful businesses, but in many cases also juggle the needs of their families plus are involved in the community and carry out voluntary work.  Our businesswoman of the Year awards are designed to recognise the achievement of these women."

Construction of key building at Limerick's Opera Site to start in August

The finalists of the Network Ireland Limerick Businesswoman of the Year Awards for 2022 are:

Emerging New Businesswoman:

Aoife Lenihan  - SIAR Photography

Fiona Brennan -Inspire Action Success
Sinead Garry - Villageyoga.ie
Marese Cloakley - Glasshouse Opticians
Mary Keogh - Mimi +Martha 
Jennifer Whelan - Blue Gate Acupuncture
Nicola Culloty - Full Circle CBT

Solo Businesswoman:
Judy Moloney - The Boundary Specialist
Grace Gleeson - Life of Light Holistic
Anna Maria Courtney - DCLA Ireland

Creative Professional:
Eve Stafford - Professional Singer
Kirsty Lyons - Kirsty Lyons Photography
Elaine Enright - Yellow Door Productions

Employee Shining Star:
Petrina Hayes - Capita Customer Solutions
Elle Walsh -  Ingenium
Danielle Devaney - Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau
Monica Forde - Sinnott Training and Certification Ltd.
Rebecca Keogh - OBW Technologies Ltd

Power Within Champion:
Ellen Tuffy - Down Syndrome Limerick
Martina Hynatsyn - Fit By Tina
Judy Moloney - The Boundary Specialist
Fiona Brennan - Inspire Action Success
Martha O’Brien - Mimi +Martha
Jennifer Whelan  -Blue Gate Acupuncture
Nicola Culloty -Full Circle CBT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media