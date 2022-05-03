Network Ireland Limerick reveals shortlist for its annual awards ceremony

Network Ireland Limerick's 2021 awards ceremony, held virtually, was hosted by Pictured are Emma Wilson, its vice president, and Caragh O'Shea, its then overall president | Picture: Paul Mullins
TWENTY Limerick businesswomen have been shortlisted for the 2022 Network Ireland Limerick awards.
Sponsored by Limerick's Local Enterprise Offices and AIB, the awards will take place in person, after Covid-19 restrictions eased, at the Strand Hotel on Thursday, May 19.
The winners of each category will then go on to compete at the Network Ireland National Businesswoman of the Year Awards which will be announced at a black tie gala ceremony in Galway in October.
Last year, three Limerick businesswomen went on to win an award at the national awards.
The five categories are: emerging new businesswoman, solo businesswoman, creative professional, employee shining star and 'power within' champion.
Emma Wilson, President of Network Ireland Limerick said, “We have so many talented and dedicated female professionals among us. They have successful careers, run successful businesses, but in many cases also juggle the needs of their families plus are involved in the community and carry out voluntary work. Our businesswoman of the Year awards are designed to recognise the achievement of these women."
The finalists of the Network Ireland Limerick Businesswoman of the Year Awards for 2022 are:
Emerging New Businesswoman:
Aoife Lenihan - SIAR Photography
Fiona Brennan -Inspire Action Success
Sinead Garry - Villageyoga.ie
Marese Cloakley - Glasshouse Opticians
Mary Keogh - Mimi +Martha
Jennifer Whelan - Blue Gate Acupuncture
Nicola Culloty - Full Circle CBT
Solo Businesswoman:
Judy Moloney - The Boundary Specialist
Grace Gleeson - Life of Light Holistic
Anna Maria Courtney - DCLA Ireland
Creative Professional:
Eve Stafford - Professional Singer
Kirsty Lyons - Kirsty Lyons Photography
Elaine Enright - Yellow Door Productions
Employee Shining Star:
Petrina Hayes - Capita Customer Solutions
Elle Walsh - Ingenium
Danielle Devaney - Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau
Monica Forde - Sinnott Training and Certification Ltd.
Rebecca Keogh - OBW Technologies Ltd
Announcing our 2022 Businesswoman of the Year Awards Finalists - Employee Shining Star category— Network Ireland Limerick (@NetworkLimerick) April 28, 2022
Petrina Hayes
@ElleWalsh95
Danielle Devaney
@monicelt
Rebecca Keogh
Thank you to our Sponsors @AIBIreland and @leo_limerick #BackedByAIB #NetworkIrelandLimerick pic.twitter.com/rByWLOhMKL
Power Within Champion:
Ellen Tuffy - Down Syndrome Limerick
Martina Hynatsyn - Fit By Tina
Judy Moloney - The Boundary Specialist
Fiona Brennan - Inspire Action Success
Martha O’Brien - Mimi +Martha
Jennifer Whelan -Blue Gate Acupuncture
Nicola Culloty -Full Circle CBT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.