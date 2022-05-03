Search

03 May 2022

Limerick gardai issue warning following theft of diesel from farmyard

Around €500 worth of diesel was stolen from a farm yard in Meelick

David Hurley

03 May 2022 3:33 PM

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a significant quantity of diesel from a farm on the outskirts of Limerick city,

A farmer, who has lands in Meelick reported the theft of over €500 worth of motor diesel from a tank on his farm yard just afte Easter.

"This happened overnight between Wednesday, April 20 and the morning of Thursday, April 21," said divisonal crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch who added that the number of thefts of home heating fuel has also increased in recent months due, in part, to the rising cost of fuel.

"The security advice to prevent and disrupt fuel thieves is to install a fuel tank alarm and an anti-siphoning device especially if the tank is in an isolated area. If the tank is close to an area of activity, install security lighting and CCTV," said Sgt Leetch.

Access to lands and gardens should also be restricted by keeping gates closed or locked and, where possible, locks or anti-siphoning devices should be installed on fuel tanks.

News

