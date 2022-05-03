Missing Limerick man found safe and well

GARDAI in Limerick have stood down a search for a missing man after he was located safe and well.
Davis Mazelis, age 22, had been missing from the Dooradoyle area of Limerick since Wednesday, April 27.
Gardai have now confirmed that Davis has been found safe and well and no further action is required.
An Garda Síochána thanked the media and the public for their assistance in this matter.
