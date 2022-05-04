Search

04 May 2022

Limerick court told ‘Idle hands’ led to cultivatation of cannabis plants

Limerick court told ‘Idle hands’ led to cultivatation of cannabis plants

Cannabis plants with a potential value of €800 were found during a garda search

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

04 May 2022 8:33 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

A MAN grew cannabis plants as a result of “idle hands” after losing his job during Covid, Kilmallock Court heard.

Trevor Ryan, aged 33, of Gurrane, Charleville pleaded guilty to cultivation and possession of cannabis.

Inspector Sandra Heelan said gardai carried out a search under warrant at the defendant’s address on October 7, 2020.

“They found a quantity of cannabis plants with a potential value of €800 and cannabis herb valued at €20,” said Insp Heelan, who added that Mr Ryan has five previous convictions including one for possession of drugs.

Kevin Power, solicitor for Mr Ryan, said his client had lost his job in Shannon Airport.

“He had a good job there. Essentially it was idle hands. He is back working now,” said Mr Power.

Concerns over drug dealing spark calls to board up derelict property in Limerick town

Judge Patricia Harney said: “Something led gardai to his door.”

The judge order a report from the Probation Service and encouraged him to engage fully.

“With his previous conviction he is running the risk of a prison sentence,” said Judge Harney.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media