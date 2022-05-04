Revenue officers seize drugs in parcels destined for Limerick

INVESTIGATIONS are underway following the seizure of a significant quantity of drugs, some of which was destined for Limerick.

The seizure was made earlier this week by Revenue Officers who examined parcels at two premises in Dublin as a result of routine profiling.

A variety of drugs were seized with an estimated street value of €297,000.

"The seizures included 10kgs of herbal cannabis, 30,400 Benzodiazepine tablets and 10,600 Zopiclone tablets. Smaller quantities of ephedrine and ecstasy tablets, butane honey oil, cannabis oil, synthetic cannabinoids and hash cakes were also seized," said a Revenue spokesperson who added that the illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam (pictured) and Bailey.

According to Revenue, the drugs were concealed in 40 different parcels labelled as items such as Easter toys, make-up, healthcare products, antique glassware, documents, gifts, sports equipment, dog accessories and clothes.

The parcels seized had originated in the United States, Spain, France, Canada, India, Hungary, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

They were destined for various addresses across the country including in Limerick.