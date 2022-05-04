Search

04 May 2022

Over 100 children in homeless accommodation across Limerick and region

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

04 May 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

MORE than 100 children across the region were in homelessness accommodation on a week last month, new figures have revealed.

According to the Department of Housing's homeless report and homeless quarterly progress report for the first quarter, there were 102 youngsters, as part of 51 families in the Mid-West in various facilities for people without a permanent house to go to.

The department took the data from the week of March 21 to 27 last, and in that period, some 330 adults across the region were accessing some form of emergency accommodation.

Of these, 207 were men, with 123 female. The vast majority, 175, were people aged between 25 and 34, followed by those in the 45 to 64 bracket (105).

Competition Time: Win Tickets to Ed Sheeran in Thomond Park this Thursday!

Some 41 people aged 18-24 were accessing emergency accommodation that week, alongside 10 who were over the age of 65.

The statistics show that 269 people in Limerick were utilising specialised accommodation, alongside 61 in Clare. A total of 51 families in the region including 36 single parent families were in this number. There were also 91 adults, and as mentioned previously, 102 children.

The majority of the people, 233, were in supported temporary accommodation, with 67 in private emergency accommodation, which may include hotel and bed-and-breakfast rooms, plus 31 in temporary emergency sites.

In terms of exists from emergency accommodation, the number of people who have left has gone up from 40 this time last year to 67 now in the region, while 22 housing first tenancies have been created.

