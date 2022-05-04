Green energy company to represent Limerick in national enterprise finals

A GREEN ENERGY company based in Kilteely will represent Limerick at the national enterprise finals next month.

Kilteely Dromkeen Innovation, or KDI, exists to process and export recyclables, and was one of four presented with awards at the Limerick final of the National Enterprise Awards at a ceremony in the Strand Hotel organised by the Local Enterprise Office.

Today, they will make a presentation in Mullingar ahead of the national final set for Thursday, June 2 next.

Best of luck to KDI , Limerick Entrepreneur of the Year 2022, presenting today in Mullingar for the National Enterprise Awards which will be held in the Mansion House, Dublin, June 2nd 2022#makingithappen2022@ilovelimerick pic.twitter.com/4jJPWK4eFn — Local Enterprise Office Limerick (@leo_limerick) May 4, 2022

Other awards were given out at the Limerick final of the enterprise awards.

Solar Clean Robotics won the innovation award, while Ballyhahill entrepreneur Lisa Daly was named as one to watch.

A special lifetime achievement award was made to Bernie Carroll, School Programmes Ireland (SPIL) who has provided additional income for over 2,500 host families in Ireland over the last 13 years.

Head of enterprise at Limerick's Local Enterprise Office Mike Cantwell said: "The awards presented here today, give recognition to the individuals and businesses who show the innovation and entrepreneurship that creates valuable jobs in Limerick. These entrepreneurs are vital to the continued economic growth and jobs creation in Limerick.”