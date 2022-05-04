Munster Rugby star Jack O'Donoghue engaged after romantic proposal

MUNSTER Rugby star Jack O' Donoghue has announced his engagement to girlfriend Olwen Kennedy.

The Waterford man popped the question in the sunny south-east last month.

Jack shared a picture of the happy moment on Instgram with the simple caption '30-04-2022 '.

The flanker's Munster and Ireland teammates were quick to congratulate the couple on their news.

Limerick's Greg O'Shea sent his congratulations to the pair along with Ireland International Finlay Bealham.

Speaking at a Munster Rugby Press conference ahead of their big match against Toulouse this weekend, Jack said he proposed to Olwen while on a romantic weekend away.

Jack is the latest Munster man to pop the question after Conor Murray proposed to girlfriend Joanna in March.

Responding to a question from Donn O'Sullivan, Limerick Leader Managing Editor and Jack's former coach, the 28 year-old said he is getting teased by his Munster teammates, but it is all in good fun.

Jack said: "There is a bit of slagging and stuff going on inside here but it is all good craic."