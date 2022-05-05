Weather in Limerick: Thursday, May 5, 2022

A BRIGHT and mainly dry start for most areas today with sunny spells, although there will be some drizzle in the west. It will turn cloudier through the morning with scattered outbreaks of light showery rain extending eastwards to all areas. Another mild and humid day with highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze.

Tonight: A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading across the country, turning heavier and more persistent in the west and north towards morning. However, the southeast and east will stay dry. Mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

Friday: A cloudy and wet start to the day with outbreaks of rain occasionally turning heavy. The rain will clear to the east through the afternoon and evening, with sunny spells and just a few light showers following from the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.

Friday night: Largely dry with long clear spells and isolated showers. It will become misty and foggy in places overnight in a light variable breeze. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees in light winds.

Saturday: Mist and fog will clear in the morning to leave a dry day for most with spells of sunshine, though a few light showers will develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light winds.