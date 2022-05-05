Search

05 May 2022

Limerick's Sophia is a cut above at awards ceremony

Sophia Rochford with award host Ru Paul Ryder

Reporter:

Leader reporter

05 May 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

AN ABBEYFEALE beauty therapist is celebrating this week after winning a prestigious award.

Sophia Rochford who owns Sophia's Beauty Studio based in Convent Street was named best newcomer in business at the Tia-Maria sponsored HiStyle hair and beauty awards which were held in Cork's Clayton Silverspring Hotel.

“I would like to thank each and everyone who voted for me. I am so so grateful. This award is one I am extremely proud of as I followed my dream and took the plunge to open my own beauty business during the Covid-19 pandemic back in July 2021," said Sophia after she received her award.

"I have worked extremely hard in the beauty industry in the last number of years to get to where I am today and gained invaluable experience throughout. At the core of my business my main focus is always my clients and their beauty needs and always making sure they are getting the highest standard of beauty treatments in a professional warm friendly environment that is full of fun and laughter,” she added.

