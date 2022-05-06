Limerick man behind Darkness into Light Lanzarote walk

IF YOU’RE missing Darkness into Light this weekend due to a holiday in Lanzarote you can still take part.

One of the organisers of a walk this Saturday morning is Ger Sheahan. Originally from the South Circular Road in Limerick city, Ger is well known from his time working in the bacon industry and in the drama scene. He worked in the Limerick Bacon Company, O’Mara’s and had his own meat processing business. Many will also recall Ger from his time in Lulu’s cafe on Catherine Street in the city.

Now he is a manager in the Lava bar, across from the Fariones Hotel in Puerto del Carmen. He and Kerry Walker, owner of the Lava bar, are hoping as many holidaymakers from Limerick as possible will take part this Saturday. They have called it Darkness into Light Let’s Share the Sunrise.

"We are starting at 5am at the Lava bar and will walk to O’Shea’s in Matagorda. All the staff in O’Shea's are working that day and are putting their wages into the fund. The staff here in the Lava bar have been very kind and all their tips for the week are going into the fund as well.

"We had an Easter raffle where we raised €500. There is no registration fee but Limerick people are great to support charity events. There will be a collection and we got T-shirts made which cost €10,” said Ger.

Kerry said the stigma around mental health issues seems to be diluting, however, there are still many who suffer in silence.

"This illness has no geographical boundaries and here on this beautiful island of Lanzarote there are people who have or do suffer, most prevalently with depression. It has become more apparent over the last couple of years, however, the suffering has been around since the beginning of time. To raise awareness many businesses have united together to highlight and raise funds through the Darkness into Light walk,” said Kerry.

Throughout the past few weeks there has been multiple fundraising events.

"The support from visitors to the island has been touching and inspiring. If anyone is travelling out here and would like to support this cause please drop into any one of the bars that you will see listed on our Facebook page where you can buy T-shirts, raffle tickets or simply make a donation. We would love to see as many people on the walk as possible. There is no need to register, just turn up on the morning," said Kerry.

Funds raised will be divided between Pieta House and a Lanzarote charity.