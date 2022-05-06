Defence Minister in Limerick to open new multi-million euro sports facility

THE DEFENCE Minister was in Limerick to open a new Gymnasium and Multi Sports facility at Sarsfield Barracks.

This new €3.2m facility is an important element of the Defence Forces ongoing capital building programme, Minister Simon Coveney TD said.

The building represents a significant upgrading of the facilities of Sarsfield Barracks and is one of a suite of new infrastructure projects to be delivered for the 1 Bde as part of the Defence Forces Infrastructure Plan.

Minister Coveney stated: “The provision of this new gymnasium and multi-purpose hall will improve the living and working environment for military personnel at Sarsfield Barracks."

He also stressed that it will be of major benefit in achieving the high standards of physical fitness necessary for the development of military fitness, essential to meet the operational requirements of the Defence Forces both at home and overseas.

The new gym will cater for the physical fitness and well-being needs of over 530 Defence Forces personnel stationed at Sarsfield Barracks, Limerick and from the surrounding area.

Minister Coveney acknowledged all those involved in delivering the facility "in these challenging times."

He praised the Design Team and the Contractor, Martins Construction Ltd, who are a Munster-based company.

"This is designed to modernise and enhance the training, operational and accommodation facilities available to members.

"Having a high quality gymnasium on site will also deliver high quality support to Defence Forces’ health and physical fitness levels," he added.